LSU student featured on Monday's 'Wheel of Fortune'

BATON ROUGE - A senior at LSU will spin for prizes and glory on an episode of "Wheel of Fortune" that will air Monday evening.

Some personal news: I will be appearing on @WheelofFortune tonight, where I’ll be representing the best school in the world: @LSU



For those in Baton Rouge, tune into WBRZ-TV Channel 2 at 6:30 P.M. CST. For everywhere else, check your local listings. pic.twitter.com/URq8SW8gAd — Chris Langley (@iamchrislangley) November 21, 2022

Chris Langley already knows the outcome, as the game show was recorded earlier in the year, but confidentiality rules will keep that a secret until the show is broadcast. It airs locally at 6:30 p.m. on WBRZ TV.

Langley is set to graduate in December with a degree from LSU, where he is studying broadcast journalism.