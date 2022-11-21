54°
LSU student featured on Monday's 'Wheel of Fortune'
BATON ROUGE - A senior at LSU will spin for prizes and glory on an episode of "Wheel of Fortune" that will air Monday evening.
Some personal news: I will be appearing on @WheelofFortune tonight, where I’ll be representing the best school in the world: @LSU— Chris Langley (@iamchrislangley) November 21, 2022
For those in Baton Rouge, tune into WBRZ-TV Channel 2 at 6:30 P.M. CST. For everywhere else, check your local listings. pic.twitter.com/URq8SW8gAd
Chris Langley already knows the outcome, as the game show was recorded earlier in the year, but confidentiality rules will keep that a secret until the show is broadcast. It airs locally at 6:30 p.m. on WBRZ TV.
Langley is set to graduate in December with a degree from LSU, where he is studying broadcast journalism.
