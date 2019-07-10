77°
LSU, Southern University campuses closed Friday due to potential severe weather

1 hour 41 minutes 14 seconds ago Wednesday, July 10 2019 Jul 10, 2019 July 10, 2019 4:40 PM July 10, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE - LSU and Southern University's campuses will be shut down Friday as the area braces for a potential tropical system to make landfall.

All scheduled classes and events Friday are canceled, including summer camps, testing center appointments, etc.

LSU's dining halls will remain open, and students who are currently living in campus residence halls may remain in their buildings.

Any students who choose to leave campus or go home for the weekend should do so before the inclement weather begins.

