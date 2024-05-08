90°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU softball walks it off after 14 innings in first round of SEC Tournament
KNOXVILLE, TN- The Tigers got the win over Alabama in walk-off fashion after 14 innings in the first round of the SEC tournament.
Taylor Pleasants singled to center field to drive in Sierra Daniel to defeat the Crimson Tide.
LSU found themselves down 2-0 after the first inning, but 13 scoreless innings from pitcher Sydney Berzon kept Alabama in check. Berzon pitched a complete game with five strikeouts on 208 pitches.
Wednesday's game was the longest game by innings in SEC Tournament history.
LSU is now 39-14 and will face the Tennessee Volunteers in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament Thursday at 10 a.m. The game will air on the SEC Network.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Iberville Parish bait, tackle store burns in early-morning fire; investigators say cause...
-
Iberville bait, tackle store burns in early-morning fire
-
Report: EBR judge rejects plea deal, schedules trial for man accused of...
-
BRPD: Teenager taken into custody after shooting adult during argument Monday
-
Killian leaders share plan on restoring water to town, whole project could...
Sports Video
-
LSU great Haleigh Bryant opts for return to LSU
-
Syndey Berzon tosses gem, LSU softball beats Arkansas 1-0
-
LSU Baseball falls 7-5 in game three against Auburn, but clinches series
-
Jay Clark joins Michael Cauble to talk about LSU Gym's historic season
-
Fans welcome LSU Gymnastics team back to Baton Rouge after first NCAA...