LSU softball walks it off after 14 innings in first round of SEC Tournament

May 08, 2024
By: Hunter McCann

KNOXVILLE, TN- The Tigers got the win over Alabama in walk-off fashion after 14 innings in the first round of the SEC tournament. 

Taylor Pleasants singled to center field to drive in Sierra Daniel to defeat the Crimson Tide.

LSU found themselves down 2-0 after the first inning, but 13 scoreless innings from pitcher Sydney Berzon kept Alabama in check. Berzon pitched a complete game with five strikeouts on 208 pitches.

Wednesday's game was the longest game by innings in SEC Tournament history.

LSU is now 39-14 and will face the Tennessee Volunteers in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament Thursday at 10 a.m. The game will air on the SEC Network. 

