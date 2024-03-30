55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
LSU Softball secures series with game two win over Texas A&M

Friday, March 29 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Brie Andras

BATON ROUGE - No. 6 LSU Softball took the series win on Friday beating Texas A&M 5-1.

The Aggies scored their only run in the first inning off of a RBI single, and they would not touch home plate again.

In the top of the third inning, the Aggies loaded the bases with no one out, and pitcher Kelley Lynch struck out the side to get out of the jam.

The LSU bats got hot in the fifth inning when Taylor Pleasants doubled to left center field to send home Ciara Briggs and tie the game.

The go ahead run came in the bottom of the sixth inning when Maddox McKee grounded out but still drove in a run.

Three more runs would score in the same inning off of a wild pitch and two bases loaded walks.

LSU will look to sweep Texas A&M in their final game of the series on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Tiger Park.

