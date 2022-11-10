Latest Weather Blog
LSU set to hold virtual forum on student safety following alleged rape on campus
BATON ROUGE - Following an arrest in an alleged rape, as well as various other crimes that have happened on campus since the start of the school year, LSU plans to hold a virtual forum addressing student safety Thursday at 6 p.m..
On Nov. 2, police arrested a man who allegedly raped a woman at gunpoint inside an LSU dorm hall. Earlier this year, LSU campus saw reported kidnappings and armed robberies.
The forum will be held virtually via Microsoft Teams. Viewers are able to send questions for the speakers to review, but who those speakers are those speakers was not clear prior to the meeting.
The meeting ID is 215 893 169 391. The meeting passcode is Jwx7pC. You can also call in to the meeting at (225) 263-2074.
