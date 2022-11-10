LSU set to hold virtual forum on student safety following alleged rape on campus

53°
Thursday, November 10 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Following an arrest in an alleged rape, as well as various other crimes that have happened on campus since the start of the school year, LSU plans to hold a virtual forum addressing student safety Thursday at 6 p.m.. 

On Nov. 2, police arrested a man who allegedly raped a woman at gunpoint inside an LSU dorm hall. Earlier this year, LSU campus saw reported kidnappings and armed robberies

The forum will be held virtually via Microsoft Teams. Viewers are able to send questions for the speakers to review, but who those speakers are those speakers was not clear prior to the meeting. 

Click here to join the meeting. 

The meeting ID is 215 893 169 391. The meeting passcode is Jwx7pC. You can also call in to the meeting at (225) 263-2074.

