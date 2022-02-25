LSU's Alexis Morris injured in home finale, will miss SEC Tournament

LSU senior guard Alexis Morris sufffered a MCL sprain on Thursday night in LSU's home finale against Alabama.

The Tigers second leading scorer will miss the season finale at Tennessee on Sunday and sit out for the entire SEC tournament in Nashville according to a team source.

Morris collided with a falling Jailin Cherry just two minutes into their game against Alabama and needed help off the floor.

The Tigers would go on to get the 58-50 win ensuring them at least a third place finish in the SEC standings in head coach Kim Mulkey's first season also guaranteeing the team a first day bye at the conference Tournament next week.

According to the source, the plan is to rest Morris as much as possible in hopes that she will be ready to make a return for the NCAA Tournament which starts in a little over three weeks.