Woman's porch rebuilt with donations following police chase crash

BATON ROUGE - After Connie Bailey's home was hit by a teen driver at the end of a police pursuit, the city determined that it was not responsible. She wasn't sure where to turn until a neighbor contacted 2 On Your Side.

Nearly two months after the incident, Bailey is finally able to sit safely on her front porch once again thanks to the help of the community.

"This is my sanctuary, I get my joy out of sitting on my porch," Bailey said.

Her front porch looks better than ever, it's screened in with new steps and a door. The foundation is no longer held up by several jacks. The repairs were completed by Matt Browning, who saw the story and wanted to help. Browning says people were eager to help once they learned what had happened.

"It was my pleasure doing this for her," Browning said.

In March, Bailey's neighbor Michael Clouart reached out to 2 On Your Side. After sharing her story, a crew worked to get her gas line repaired.

"They didn't know her from Adam but they were compelled to come forward and help her," Clouart said.

The porch repairs were completed over the weekend. Browning says there are enough donations to also buy Bailey a new washing machine.