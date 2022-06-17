Latest Weather Blog
LSU pitching coach Jason Kelly off to Washington as head Huskie
LSU pitching coach Jason Kelly is taking the head coaching job at the University of Washington where he once served as pitching coach before coming to Baton Rouge.
LSU baseball head coach Jay Johnson looks like he's losing two of three assistants in two days. Dan Fitzgerald off to Kansas and Jason Kelly back to Washington both as head coaches.— Michael Cauble (@Cauble) June 17, 2022
JJ says he's focused on locking up roster, but will add coaches in the next two weeks. #LSU pic.twitter.com/ADiSgFakOK
Kelly is the second assistant for LSU head coach Jay Johnson to be announced as a head coach in two days as Kelly joins Dan Fitzgerald who was just named the head coach at Kansas.
Jason Kelly Returns To Montlake As Head Baseball Coach— Washington Baseball (@UW_Baseball) June 17, 2022
Release: https://t.co/6M1yHxtKc3#DaWgStrong pic.twitter.com/hndFOHAv0H
Kelly was the 2018 National Assistant Coach of the Year when he helped lead Washington to the 2018 College World Series as the pitching coach.
Before his one year stint with the Tigers Kelly coached at Arizona State for two seasons as the Sun Devils’ pitching coach.
Kelly was a pitcher at Cal Poly in 1999, and after redshirting in 2000, he went on to pitch at Cuesta College in 2001 and at Missouri Valley College in 2002. He is a 1998 graduate of St. Joseph High School in Santa Maria, Calif.
