Mother of four stabbed to death in Hammond
HAMMOND - A mother of four died after she was found with multiple stab wounds in the backseat of a car in Hammond on Saturday afternoon.
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards said 31-year-old Carol Allen of New Orleans was found at 2:30 p.m. along West Pleasant Ridge Road in Hammond. She was taken to a hospital where she died.
The sheriff's office is asking the public for help with information about the crime. Anyone with information can call (985) 902-2018.
