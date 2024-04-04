LSU pays out nearly $2 million to students who accused university of Title IX failures

BATON ROUGE - In a settlement agreement filed Mar. 27, LSU agreed to pay out $1.9 million to the ten students who accused the university of failing to properly investigate allegations of rape and sexual harassment.

Despite the payout, the settlement document obtained by The Advocate showed LSU admitted no liability in the case, which involved accusations of sexual violence happening on campus and two plaintiffs in the case alleging LSU football player Derrius Guice raped them in 2016.

The plaintiffs collectives accused the university of not taking the proper course of action to investigate the claims of the violence committed against them.

“Many of the Plaintiffs were unable to ever make their reports to LSU’s Office of the Title IX Coordinator because LSU employees discouraged or even overtly prevented them from doing so,” the plaintiffs said in court filings. “The few Plaintiffs who were able to attempt to file complaints with the Title IX Office were ignored and their complaints were not appropriately investigated or addressed.”

However, LSU's attorneys argued "Title IX does not require flawless investigations or perfect solutions," saying the school's "response, or lack thereof, must be 'clearly unreasonable in light of the known circumstances.'"

The attorneys also said the payout was not an admission of wrongdoing or liability. The plaintiffs' attorneys will decide how to divvy up the money among the 10 women.