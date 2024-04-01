LSU settles sexual misconduct suit with students who accused athletes of rape

BATON ROUGE — LSU has settled a lawsuit filed against the university that alleged sexual misconduct and assault by LSU football players.

The suit, filed in 2021 by a group of 10 women, covered many of the incidents outlined in the law firm Husch Blackwell's report about the university's handling of sexual assault and other Title IX issues. The firm's report validated many of the claims presented in a series of USA Today articles outlining allegations against multiple players.

The university also underwent a Department of Education investigation in 2021 that probed its handling of sexual assault allegations.

While the exact terms of the settlement were not released, court records from last week said that LSU and the students "have settled all of their claims and have agreed to amicably resolve this dispute."

The plaintiffs included Samantha Brennan, Abby Owens, Calise Richardson and Ashlyn Robertson, each of whom alleged sexual misconduct by former LSU football player Derrius Guice. Another plaintiff, former LSU tennis player Jade Lewis, was reportedly in an abusive relationship with former LSU football player Drake Davis.

Elisabeth Andries, Corinn Hovis, Kennan Johnson and Sarah Kitch also sued the university, alleging sexual misconduct and sex-based discrimination at LSU. A 10th woman who sued was identified in court records only as Jane Doe.

In December 2020, a USA Today article claimed that top athletic department administrators avoided implementing the school’s sexual misconduct policies by keeping allegations against athletes in-house. The university "did nothing to correct the problem at the time" and failed to "investigate whether the same officials had mishandled other allegations against athletes," the newspaper reported.

The December report was the second such piece USA Today wrote about the university; a November 2020 article from the publication highlighted the allegations levied against Davis and Guice.

After the allegations were brought to light, LSU hired Husch Blackwell to assess the university's handling of sexual misconduct complaints. In response to the report, LSU gave the Title IX office more funding.