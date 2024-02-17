42°
LSU men's basketball upsets No. 11 South Carolina in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. - The LSU men's basketball team picked up a huge win Saturday. The Tigers were down 16 in the second half at No. 11 South Carolina, but came all the way back to win 74-73.
LSU guard Jordan Wright hit two free throws with five seconds left to give the Tigers their first lead since the first half. The Tigers then forced a Gamecock miss as time expired.
LSU is now 13-12 overall and 5-7 in SEC play.
Tyrell Ward had 16 points for the Tigers. Wright added 14, scoring LSU's last seven points.
Matt McMahon's team will host No. 22 Kentucky on Wednesday night at 8 p.m.
