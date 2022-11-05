LSU and Alabama tailgaters flood campus ahead of kick off

Jimmy Moulder and Randall Hudson

BATON ROUGE - LSU and Alabama tailgaters flooded LSU's campus, all anticipating a big showdown between the Tigers and Crimson Tide.

The stormy weather and early overcast skies didn't stop Tiger fans from kicking off tailgates early.

“We’re better than the postal people. Rain or shine, sleet or snow, the Tiger’s are playing, we're gonna be here," LSU fan Jimmy Moulder said.

The rain didn't phase them, especially since it never rains in Death Valley. For some tailgaters, this rivalry weekend means more than beating Alabama.

“We thought there wasn't anything better for our wedding day than to be here for Alabama weekend,” said Drew Yeager, who met his fiance at the LSU and Alabama game six years ago.

“Our wedding tomorrow is November 6, one of the first times we hung out was November 6, 2016, at the Alabama game.”

The soon to be married couple says the win against Alabama would be enough to get them to storm the field, but for other fans, they don't want a recap of what happened two weeks after an upset win against Ole Miss.

“Maybe not storm the field, but watch Saban get mad, maybe throw a headset or two," Eric Sheer said.

Officials on campus say there's more security and police patrolling out on the field for Saturday's game, making the chances less likely that it will happen again.

Tailgating is about coming together, and that's the case for longtime friends Jimmy Moulder and Randall Hudson, who are cheering on different teams.

“I married the enemy and I’m surrounded by them, but we all love each other and it's all good fun," Moulder said.