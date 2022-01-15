LSU hoops falls to Arkansas 65-58

46°
Saturday, January 15 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon
Photo: @LSUBasketball

The LSU Tigers fall to Arkansas 65-58. The Razorbacks went on a 17-2 run in the final 7 minutes to win the game. The Tigers couldn't hit a shot in the second half, only shooting 33 percent from the floor. While Arkansas would hit 5 for 9 from deep.

LSU lost the battle on the boards, as Arkansas out rebounded the Tigers 41 to 31. The Razorbacks also had 20 points off of turnovers. JD Notae led Arkansas with 19 points including 10 in the second half.

It was a rough game for the Tigers offensively, as senior Darius Days only had 3 points on 1 for 8 shooting. Eric Gaines led the way for the Tigers with 14 points. 

Next LSU will travel on the road to face Alabama on Wednesday. 

