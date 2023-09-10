LSU holds spot in latest AP Top 25 Poll

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers held their position in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released Sunday.

LSU remains ranked No. 14 after dominating Grambling with a 72-10 victory Saturday.

See the Sunday's AP Top 25 Poll below:

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Florida State

4. Texas

5. USC

6. Ohio State

7. Penn State

8. Washington

9. Notre Dame

10. Alabama

11. Tennessee

12. Utah

13. Oregon

14. LSU

15. Kansas State

16. Oregon State

17. Ole Miss

18. Colorado

19. Oklahoma

20. North Carolina

21. Duke

22. Miami

23. Washington State

24. UCLA

25. Iowa

The Tigers are now preparing to face off against Mississippi State on Saturday, September 16 in Starkville, Mississippi. Kickoff is at 11 a.m.