LSU holds spot in latest AP Top 25 Poll
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers held their position in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released Sunday.
LSU remains ranked No. 14 after dominating Grambling with a 72-10 victory Saturday.
See the Sunday's AP Top 25 Poll below:
1. Georgia
2. Michigan
3. Florida State
4. Texas
5. USC
6. Ohio State
7. Penn State
8. Washington
9. Notre Dame
10. Alabama
11. Tennessee
12. Utah
13. Oregon
14. LSU
15. Kansas State
16. Oregon State
17. Ole Miss
18. Colorado
19. Oklahoma
20. North Carolina
21. Duke
22. Miami
23. Washington State
24. UCLA
25. Iowa
The Tigers are now preparing to face off against Mississippi State on Saturday, September 16 in Starkville, Mississippi. Kickoff is at 11 a.m.
