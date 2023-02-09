55°
LSU head coach Brian Kelly files for divorce from wife of 28 years
BATON ROUGE - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly has filed for divorce from his wife of 28 years, according to court records.
Kelly filed a petition for divorce from Francisca Craig Kelly on Monday, and they were set to physically separate on Thursday. The two were married in July 1994 and have three adult children.
At Brian Kelly's request, the court issued a temporary restraining order to protect his assets and set a hearing for March to determine who will be allowed to use the couple's East Lakeshore Drive home.
Kelly earned $9 million in his first season as the Tigers' head coach, with his pay set to grow incrementally each year of his contract.
