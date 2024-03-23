LSU gymnastics competing for their fifth SEC Championship

NEW ORLEANS - No. 3 LSU Gymnastics is competing for their fifth SEC Championship in New Orleans on Saturday.

The Tigers come into the conference championship as the No. 1 overall seed with a National Qualifying Score of 198.125 which is the highest in the SEC.

The last time LSU won an SEC title was back in 2019 and the meet was in New Orleans.

LSU will compete in an Olympic rotation starting on vault before transitioning to uneven bars, balance beam and finishing on floor.

They rank in the top five in the nation on all four events.