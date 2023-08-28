LSU grad named person of interest in deadly shooting at UNC campus

CHAPEL HILL - An LSU graduate is linked to a shooting at the University of North Carolina that left a faculty member dead Monday.

The campus went on lockdown around 1 p.m. local time after the college put out an emergency notification to students and faculty of an armed and dangerous individual. Students were forced to shelter in place as officer swarmed the campus.

About half an hour after the initial alert, campus police shared a photo of a "person of interest." That person was later identified as Tailei Qi, a former LSU student who graduated from the college in December 2021 with a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering. An LSU spokesperson said Qi had not been associated with the school since then.

Photos shared by WRAL appeared to show Qi being taken into custody by police. The station reported Monday afternoon that a UNC employee was shot and killed, and the school confirmed the death in a news conference later that same afternoon.

The campus lockdown has since ended.