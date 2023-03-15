LSU forward Angel Reese named First Team All-American

Photo: LSU Sports

BATON ROUGE - LSU women's basketball forward Angel Reese has been named First Team All-American by both the AP and U.S. Basketball Writers Association.

Reese, who was named to the All-SEC First Team and All-Defensive Team last week, joined LSU prior to the season rated as the nation’s No. 1 impact transfer and she made an immediate difference for the Tigers, leading the SEC with 23.4 points per game and 15.5 rebounds per game.

She is also a finalist for the Katrina McClain Award as one of the nation’s top five players and a semifinalist for the Naismith Player of the Year Award. The Baltimore, Maryland native has made history at every turn throughout the season.

She recorded a double-double in the first 23 games of the season, the longest streak in LSU history and the longest streak by a SEC player ever to begin a season. Through 30 games, Reese has an LSU single-season record of 28 double-doubles, one more than Sylvia Fowles had as a junior.

With seven SEC Player of the Week honors throughout the week, including the final two weeks of the regular season, Reese set the conference single-season record.

Reese has five games this season with at least 20 points and 20 rebounds to lead the nation. Prior to this season, there were only 19 recorded 20/20 games in program history.

Against Texas A&M on Jan. 5 in Baton Rouge, Reese went for 26 points and an LSU record 28 rebounds – the most by a player in the SEC since the conference started sponsoring women’s basketball in the 1981-82 season.

Against Ole Miss on Feb. 16, Reese had another impressive performance. She set a career-high with 36 points and hauled in 20 rebounds against Ole Miss, her fourth game of the season with 20+ points and 20+ rebounds. It marked the first time since Maree Jackson in 1978 that an LSU player had 30+ points or 35+ points and 20+ rebounds. It also marked the 11th time in LSU history that a player had 30 and 20, and it was the seventh time a player had 35 and 20.

Jackson had previously recorded all of LSU’s 35/20 games. Julie Gross had one 30/20 game. Gross, Jackson and Reese are the only three players in LSU history to record 30/20 games.

Reese’s 36 points were the most by an LSU player since Cornelia Gayden scored 49 vs. Jackson State in 1995.

In LSU’s win over Lamar on Dec. 14, Reese did something that no pro or college basketball player has done in at least 20 years. Per OptaSTATS, Reese is the only NBA, WNBA or Division I men’s or women’s player in the last 20 years to have at least 30+ points, 15+ rebounds, 4+ assists, 4+ steals and shoot over 80 percent in the same game.

With 30-point games against Lamar and Montana St., Reese became the first LSU player since Elaine Powell in the 1995-96 season with consecutive 30+ point games.

At Florida on Feb. 19, Reese had 25 points, 16 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 blocks and 2 steals in LSU’s win, marking the first time over the past 20 seasons that an SEC players has had at least 25 points, 15 rebounds and 5 assists in a conference game.