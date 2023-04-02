LSU fans pack the PMAC for the National Championship

BATON ROUGE - Making history means making some noise and thousands of Tiger fans made sure they were here for the moment.

"I've been a season ticket holder since before Kim Mulkey was here, so the fact that in two years we are going to win a national championship, I don't even have words for it," fan Sherry Greer said.

"I can't think of a better environment to bring home a championship with. What makes LSU so special is the people and the fans so to get together in the PMAC and celebrate this team together, I don't know what else to ask for," Clayton Krauss said.

The fans back in Baton Rouge know it's even more special to have that final piece put in place, in the Lone Star State.

"Living in Texas with Baylor, we've known about Kim Mulkey for a long time even though we're Tigers through and through. It has been a ride and it's amazing," Nanette Cosban said.

The crowd inside the PMAC cheered and celebrated the entire game, never letting up until the buzzer sounded and the Tigers were crowned champs.

"This is what LSU basketball is all about, this is what LSU sports is all about, the fans," Carl Dunn said.

You can expect a party in Baton Rouge for days to come as fans celebrate the big win.

"Super excited, Geaux Tigers baby, we lit. We're going to Tigerland baby," Kaytlyn Williams said.