LSU falters on offense, struggles on defense in 31-17 loss to Ole Miss

Any momentum that LSU had built up in their updset win over Florida vanished on Saturday in Oxford as the Ole Miss Rebels dismantled LSU on both sides of the ball in a 31-17 romp at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium.

The Tigers fall to 4-4 overall and 2-3 in the SEC as LSU's rushing attack that set a school record the week before failed to get on track averaging just 2.2 yards per carry and amassing only 77 total yards.

The Rebels defense entered the game with the 109th ranked rush defense, but was more than up to the task as they harassed LSU quarterback Max Johnson who turned the ball over three times in the game, two fumbles and an interception.

Meanwhile Rebel quarterback and potential Heisman candidate Matt Corral threw for a touchdown and ran for another as Ole Miss stole the momentum in the second quarter and never looked back scoring 31 unanswered points before LSU could stop the bleeding.

“It was a good day and a good win,” Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin said.

“I’ve got to be more positive. It wasn’t the prettiest win, but considering Matt wasn’t 100% and how banged up we are, well, I’ve just got to be more positive.”

