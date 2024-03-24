Latest Weather Blog
LSU basketball headed to the Sweet 16 after win over Middle Tennessee
BATON ROUGE - The LSU women's basketball program is going to their 16th Sweet 16.
The third-seeded Tigers roared back from nine down in the third quarter to beat eleven-seed Middle Tennessee State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday.
LSU outscored the Blue Raiders 51-20 in the second half to win 83-56. Kim Mulkey's Tigers trailed by four at halftime.
Flau'jae Johnson led LSU with 21 points and four rebounds. Angel Reese notched another double-double, with 20 points and 19 rebounds. Aneesah Morrow had 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Tigers.
“I didn't want to let my team down,” Angel Reese said. “I didn't want this to be my last game being here in the PMAC (Maravich Center). So I did whatever it takes to win. And me and Coach (Mulkey) have that kind of relationship where she can get on me and talk to me, like, I need you, and give me that encouragement that I need.”
LSU will play in the Sweet 16 for the second straight year. The Tigers will play the winner of (2) UCLA and (7) Creighton Saturday, March 30 in Albany, New York.
