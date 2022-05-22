Latest Weather Blog
LSU baseball earns #4 seed in SEC Tournament
After scoring 21 runs and getting the program's first ever sweep over Vanderbilt on their home turf, LSU got even more good news Saturday. The Tigers earned the #4 seed and a first round bye in the upcoming SEC Tournament in Hoover. Play begins Tuesday but the Tigers will kickoff off the tournament as the late game on Wednesday against the winner of (5) Auburn and (12) Kentucky.
Tuesday, May 24
Game 1 (9:30 a.m.) - #6 Georgia vs. #11 Alabama [SEC Network]
Game 2 (TBD) - #7 Florida vs. #10 South Carolina [SEC Network]
Game 3 (4:30 p.m.) - #8 Vanderbilt vs. #9 Ole Miss [SEC Network]
Game 4 (TBD) - #5 Auburn vs. #12 Kentucky [SEC Network]
Wednesday, May 25
Game 5 (9:30 a.m.) - #3 Arkansas vs. Winner Game 1 [SEC Network]
Game 6 (TBD) - #2 Texas A&M vs. Winner Game 2 [SEC Network]
Game 7 (4:30 p.m.) - #1 Tennessee vs. Winner Game 3 [SEC Network]
Game 8 (TBD) - #4 LSU vs. Winner Game 4 [SEC Network]
Thursday, May 26
Game 9 (9:30 a.m.) - Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6 [SEC Network]
Game 10 (TBD) - Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8 [SEC Network]
Game 11 (4:30 p.m.) - Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6 [SEC Network]
Game 12 (TBD) - Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8 [SEC Network]
Friday, May 27
Game 13 (3:00 p.m.) - Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 11 [SEC Network]
Game 14 (TBD) - Winner Game 10 vs. Loser 12 [SEC Network]
Saturday, May 28
Game 15 (Noon) - Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 11 [SEC Network]
Game 16 ( TBD) - Winner Game 14 vs. Winner Game 12 [SEC Network]
Sunday, May 29
Game 17 (2 p.m.) - Winner Game 15 vs. Winner Game 16 [ESPN2]
All Times Central
The second game of each session will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.
