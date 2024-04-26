83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Disney On Ice Presents: Magic in the Stars at the River Center

3 hours 4 minutes 22 seconds ago Friday, April 26 2024 Apr 26, 2024 April 26, 2024 8:24 AM April 26, 2024 in Top Story
By: Mia Monet

BATON ROUGE - Disney on Ice returns to the capital city this weekend to present its new program "Magic in the Stars."

There will be figure skating, high-flying acrobatics, innovative lighting, and some of your favorite iconic Disney stars—plus a few new ones.

The show features performances from Princess Tiana, Cinderella, Snow White, Belle, Elsa and Anna, Lightening McQueen, and the cast of Encanto preforming the popular song "We Don't Talk about Bruno."

The show runs on Friday at 7 p.m., on Saturday at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m., and on Sunday at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m..

Trending News

You can buy tickets for Disney on Ice here.                          

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days