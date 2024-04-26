Disney On Ice Presents: Magic in the Stars at the River Center

BATON ROUGE - Disney on Ice returns to the capital city this weekend to present its new program "Magic in the Stars."

There will be figure skating, high-flying acrobatics, innovative lighting, and some of your favorite iconic Disney stars—plus a few new ones.

The show features performances from Princess Tiana, Cinderella, Snow White, Belle, Elsa and Anna, Lightening McQueen, and the cast of Encanto preforming the popular song "We Don't Talk about Bruno."

The show runs on Friday at 7 p.m., on Saturday at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m., and on Sunday at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m..

You can buy tickets for Disney on Ice here.