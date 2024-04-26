Fresh off national championship, LSU considers major increase for gymnastic ticket prices

BATON ROUGE — Fresh off the school's first national championship in gymnastics, LSU's leaders on Friday will consider raising season ticket prices twice over the next three seasons, and do away with special pricing for most youths.

The financial plan going before the Board of Supervisors also would mandate a raise in the mandatory donation to the school's athletic foundation.

LSU last weekend defeated California, Utah and Florida to win its first title.

The ticket price increase would generate about a quarter-million dollars for the athletic department. (A season ticket price increase baseball is on Friday's agenda, too. It would raise grandstand ticket prices 9 percent to 39 percent and generate nearly $1 million in added funds. LSU won the NCAA title last year.)

For gymnastics at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, lower-level seating ticket prices would jump 25 percent, prime mid-level seating would jump 23 percent and upper-level seating is jumping 39 percent. The mandatory foundation fees will make more ticket prices higher.

LSU said it last raised gymnastics prices in 2012, but it did mandate a ticket-delivery fee a few years ago — for printed and electronic ticketing — essentially raising the price to attend meets.

Proposed for a vote today is raising lower-level seating to a total of $125 next year and to $150 in 2027. Last year, they were $80 before the mandatory donation.

Prime mid-level seating would jump to $100 next year and $120 in 2027. Last season, tickets were $65 before the mandatory donation applied. Youth tickets at this level would disappear in 2027.

Upper-level seating would climb to $50 next year and remain at that level in 2027. Upper-level seats this past year cost $36 for the season, before a mandated ticket-delivery fee. Youth tickets would remain in the upper decks.

The Board of Supervisors will also consider adding a $60 parking pass for fans beginning in 2026.