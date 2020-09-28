LSU and Missouri scheduled for night kickoff in Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE - The Tigers will have a late kickoff when they take on Missouri in a couple of weeks.

LSU will take on the Missouri Tigers at 8 o'clock Oct. 10 in Tiger Stadium, even later than usual for a night game. The game will air on ESPN.

Saturday Night in Death Valley



Before that, LSU will be at Vanderbilt on Oct. 3. Kickoff for that game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.