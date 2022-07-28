Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot, killed after pair of Bogalusa shootings
BOGALUSA - Two people were injured, one fatally, after a pair of possibly related shootings that happened within minutes of one another.
According to the Bogalusa Police Department, the first shooting happened at 5:50 p.m. along Superior Avenue on Wednesday night, hurting two people. One victim, Louisiana rapper Javorius Scott, who goes by the stage name JayDaYoungan, was found at the scene and taken to a hospital by EMS where he later died from his injuries.
The other victim, Kenyatta Scott Sr., Javorius' father, showed up at an emergency room with gunshot wounds. Kenyatta is reported to be in stable condition.
Officers said the second shooting happened around 6 p.m. on Marshall Richardson Road, nearly four miles away. Reports say a car was shot, but no one in the car was hit.
The BPD said they believe the two shootings are connected.
