82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana man faces federal charges after threatening to kill Florida congresswoman, prosecutors say

43 minutes 25 seconds ago Tuesday, June 07 2022 Jun 7, 2022 June 07, 2022 8:00 AM June 07, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail
Photo: Stephanie Murphy for Congress

WALKER - A man from Livingston Parish is facing a potential prison sentence after he allegedly left threatening voicemails for a legislator from another state.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a warrant was issued for the arrest of 66-year-old Charles Germany on a charge of interstate transmission of a threat after he contacted Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy's office—located in Washington, D.C.—from his home on May 27.

In that voicemail, Germany allegedly threatened to kill the congresswoman. Prosecutors said he then left another threatening message later that same day.

Trending News

If convicted, Germany could get up to five years in prison. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days