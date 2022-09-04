Local rapper NBA Youngboy released from jail, now under house arrest

UPDATE: Jail records indicate NBA Youngboy was released from jail Friday. He is now under house arrest per the terms of his sentence.

BATON ROUGE - A judge has ordered jail time for local rapper Kentrell "NBA Youngboy" Gaulden's after his latest court hearing Friday.

The East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's Office says Gaulden violated his three-year probation by possessing a firearm and appearing in a social media video earlier this year.

On Friday, a judge ordered that Gaulden serve 90 days in jail with credit for time served. Upon his release, he'll be placed under house arrest until his probation expires in August 2020. He's also not allowed to put on any kind of performance for 14 months.

Gaulden was found with a firearm in Miami, Florida on May 12 after a deadly shootout involving his entourage. A bystander was killed during that shootout. He has been in custody in Baton Rouge since May 17, when Judge Bonnie Jackson said she suspected that a video from the Miami homicide scene that was posted on social media showed Gaulden "talking trash and smack."