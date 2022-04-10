Local artists use their talents to promote equal education for all

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana ranks almost dead last in equal education, but two local artists are working to try to improve that ranking.

They say they want their work throughout the capital city to encourage equal education for all.

Local artists and owners of 2twins LLC, Denise and Desiree Verrett, discovered their talents at a young age.

“We started in elementary,” Desiree Verrett said. “We would sell portraits and crafts. We were noticed by our teachers that we had gifts, and they gave us amazing opportunities.”

They used these opportunities not only to display their talents but to help bring about change.

“Equity in public education," Desiree Verrett said. "We show this in all of our murals being all over our schools that we've been to."

Now, the young artists are working on a mural at the Stand for Children building downtown.

The mural shows several vertical pencils side-by-side, as well as an open book and shining light bulb. This symbolizes a community that stands together to protect equal education for all children.

“This is highlighting the course towards a brighter future for all students here at the capital,” The Walls Project Public Art and Creative Place-Making Coordinator Morgan Udoh said.

The Walls Project is a national organization that highlights the talents of young artists like the Verretts.

“It gives us an opportunity to pilot our apprentices and mentorship process so that we can continue to grow our art industry from within,” Udoh said.

With this mentorship, the Verretts have the resources to brighten the walls of the city to promote brighter futures for all.

“We connect artists and community organizations to areas of town that have been historically dis-invested in, and we do that through public art projects that highlight the assets that are already in those areas,” Udoh said.

While the twins enjoy their craft, they are passionate about inspiring the area with their creations.

“We love having our hand in the community, and, being so young, we're able to really connect more with the students,” Desiree Verrett said.

The Verrett’s plan to finish the “Education for All" mural in early May. Their next project will be a sculpture at the Louisiana School for the Deaf.