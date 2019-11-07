Livingston schools release statement amid public outcry over allegations Perkins served tainted food at school

LIVINGSTON – The public school district released a statement amid outcry over the handling of various investigations into child sex abuse centered on a system teacher and her sheriff’s deputy husband.

WBRZ was first to report on the couple’s arrest and the ongoing saga, which Chris Nakamoto broke was related to the couple serving food tainted with bodily fluids to students.

The teacher, Cynthia Perkins, was in court for a procedural hearing Thursday. Her husband, Dennis, was recently moved from a local jail to a state prison as the case against them mounts.

Both were arrested two weeks ago on dozens of child abuse charges related to rape and obscenity.

Amid WBRZ reports, parents have expressed frustration to Nakamoto, the TV station’s chief investigator within the watchdog Investigative Unit, about what's going on. It comes as the WBRZ Investigative Unit has been breaking stories and reporting about the case.

The school district posted on its own social media account Thursday that privacy for the victims is expected.

“The administration and faculty of Livingston Parish Schools are aware of the community reaction to the Attorney General’s investigation of a former teacher in our district. In compliance with the wishes of the Attorney General and to protect the integrity of the investigation and the privacy of our students and their families, LPPS will not comment or discuss details of the matter until such time as the case has reached disposition. Our priority is the welfare of the children of this district and the preservation of a consistent, quality educational process during this stressful time. Thank you for your continued support.”

A school board meeting is scheduled for Thursday evening. The agenda does not list a discussion related to the ongoing investigations.