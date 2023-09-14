Latest Weather Blog
Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office seizes around $30,000 in illegal narcotics, charges 5 people
LIVINGSTON PARISH - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office seized around $30,000 in illegal narcotics and charged 5 people after parents complained of students possessing THC vape bars and pens.
Agents traced the sales back to two Livingston Parish locations of "The Exotic Smoke Shop," where agents were able to conduct undercover, controlled purchases of illegal THC vape bars from both location and secure search warrants.
In total, police seized about 301 vape bars, 203 vape cartridges, 80 grams of THC wax, 2.79 pounds of THC edibles, 1.07 pounds of psychedelic mushroom edibles, and 116 grams of marijuana. They also seized about $6,827.
Police charged Serge Kasangandjo, 22, Mohamed Ahmed, 20, Conner Fontenot, 19. Specifically, Gaven Snyder, 19, and Desitini Kelly, 19, received misdemeanor summons of possession of marijuana under 14 grams. More arrests are expected.
