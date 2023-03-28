68°
Latest Weather Blog
LIVE UPDATES: Tuesday Commute
FOLLOW OUR TWITTER FOR LIVE TRAFFIC UPDATES DAILY:
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New Mississippi River bridge location still undecided but will have tolls, DOTD...
-
BRPD helicopter crash victims hailed as heroes before deaths
-
Metro Council member loses property dispute case, ordered to pay $57K in...
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Air traffic control tower was unmanned at time of deadly...
-
Contentious tax proposal backed by Livingston Parish schools fails in weekend election
Sports Video
-
Lady Tigers celebrate as they punch their ticket to the Final Four
-
LSU women's basketball, prepping for Elite 8, has a unique fan watching...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: Sweet 16
-
LSU women's basketball looking to fight Michigan's height with speed
-
LSU Baseball opens SEC play - WBRZ Sports Takeover