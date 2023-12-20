LHSAA rules top college football recruit ineligible to play final season of high school basketball

ZACHARY - A top Louisiana student-athlete is having a tough time with a decision handed down by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association. That athlete played football during the 2023 season, but is ineligible to play basketball. The Zachary High School student-athlete and his lawyer say they looking for answers about what happened.

The student-athlete isn't just anyone, it's Trey'Dez Green - the number one tight end in the country who signed with LSU on Wednesday.

After transferring high schools this fall, the LHSAA ruled Green can play football but not basketball because he was recruited. It's an allegation Green denies. Before he starts his collegiate career, he just wants to play basketball.

George Tucker is Green's attorney and says the ruling doesn't make any sense.

"And nobody in Zachary wants to talk about it," said Tucker.

Green grew up with a basketball in his hands.

"I started playing basketball when I was six," said Green.

He played basketball and football for East Feliciana until he transferred his senior year to Zachary High. Earlier this year, his family moved from Jackson to Zachary. The Zachary High School Broncos lost in football at the state championship; Green was the MVP and had been looking forward to the basketball season, until the LHSAA ruled him ineligible.

The ruling was made on August 25, 2023. That same day, the LHSAA made a revision and added Green's AAU basketball team photo and roster to the file. The basis for the ruling says recruitment is involved. Some of the athletes on Green's AAU basketball team go to Zachary High School.

Green says he was not recruited to play for Zachary High and didn't think moving to a different city would be so detrimental to his athletic career.

"I didn't think I was going to get my senior year taken away from men's basketball," said Green.

Green has been playing on the same AAU basketball team since he was nine. Coach Chad Hardy has watched him grow up.

"He's always been a great kid, always been respectful," said Hardy.

Coach Hardy says many of the athletes on the AAU team have been playing under his leadership for years. He doesn't think Green was recruited.

"Hell no," he said.

Green wants to know what happened. Hardy is concerned no one appealed the LHSAA ruling.

"If there was going to be somebody to appeal what was ruled, it would have to have been Zachary High School," said Tucker.

Zachary Athletic Director and Head Football Coach David Brewerton tells 2 On Your Side he spoke on the phone with the LHSAA about the ruling and that ruling was upheld. However, the LHSAA handbook says the school principal can appeal the ruling. The appeal must be submitted in writing within 15 calendar days of that ruling.

"There is no file, there was nothing done," said Tucker.

Zachary's basketball season is well underway and Green wants to play.

"This could be my last time ever touching a basketball again and I just want to experience that my senior year, that's all I ask for," he said.

The LHSAA will not comment about this ruling or say whether or not an appeal was filed. The LHSAA says any information about the ruling must come from Zachary High School.

Green says he doesn't want this to happen to any other student-athlete.