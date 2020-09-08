LDH confirms one additional death tied to Hurricane Laura; 26 storm-related deaths statewide

BATON ROUGE— The Louisiana Department of Health announced one additional death connected to Hurricane Laura on Tuesday, Sept. 8, bringing the state’s current death toll to 26.

A 45-year-old male in Calcasieu Parish died of smoke inhalation and thermal burns in a house fire caused by using a candle or lantern for lighting. The coroner has confirmed this death is storm related.



Below are details on the 26 deaths LDH has verified to date:



- 14-year-old female, Vernon Parish, fallen tree

- 51-year-old male, Jackson Parish, fallen tree

- 68-year-old male, Acadia Parish, fallen tree

- 64-year-old female, Allen Parish, fallen tree

- Male, age not disclosed, Calcasieu Parish, drowning

- 24-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

- 56-year-old female, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

- 61-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

- 81-year-old female, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

- 72-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

- 84-year-old male, Allen Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

- 80-year-old female, Allen Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

- 57-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, head injury after falling from roof

- 31-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning

- 49-year-old male, Rapides Parish, storm cleanup

- 36-year-old male, Beauregard Parish, heat-related illness

- 80- to 89-year-old female, Beauregard Parish, heat-related illness

- 65-year-old male, Rapides Parish, heat-related illness

- 50-year-old male, Rapides Parish, heat-related illness

- 70-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

- 41-year-old male, Vernon Parish, heat-related illness

- 47-year-old male, Vernon Parish, heat-related illness

- 59-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, head injury during storm cleanup

- 52-year-old male, Grant Parish, heat-related illness

- 25-year-old male, Natchitoches Parish, electrocution

- 45-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, smoke inhalation and burns from house fire