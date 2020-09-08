79°
LDH confirms one additional death tied to Hurricane Laura; 26 storm-related deaths statewide

BATON ROUGE— The Louisiana Department of Health announced one additional death connected to Hurricane Laura on Tuesday, Sept. 8, bringing the state’s current death toll to 26.

A 45-year-old male in Calcasieu Parish died of smoke inhalation and thermal burns in a house fire caused by using a candle or lantern for lighting. The coroner has confirmed this death is storm related.

Below are details on the 26 deaths LDH has verified to date:

- 14-year-old female, Vernon Parish, fallen tree

- 51-year-old male, Jackson Parish, fallen tree

- 68-year-old male, Acadia Parish, fallen tree

- 64-year-old female, Allen Parish, fallen tree

- Male, age not disclosed, Calcasieu Parish, drowning

- 24-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

- 56-year-old female, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

- 61-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

- 81-year-old female, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

- 72-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

- 84-year-old male, Allen Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

- 80-year-old female, Allen Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

- 57-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, head injury after falling from roof

- 31-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning

- 49-year-old male, Rapides Parish, storm cleanup

- 36-year-old male, Beauregard Parish, heat-related illness

- 80- to 89-year-old female, Beauregard Parish, heat-related illness

- 65-year-old male, Rapides Parish, heat-related illness

- 50-year-old male, Rapides Parish, heat-related illness

- 70-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

- 41-year-old male, Vernon Parish, heat-related illness

- 47-year-old male, Vernon Parish, heat-related illness

- 59-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, head injury during storm cleanup

- 52-year-old male, Grant Parish, heat-related illness

- 25-year-old male, Natchitoches Parish, electrocution

- 45-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, smoke inhalation and burns from house fire

In an effort to ensure the most accurate reporting of deaths that are attributable to Hurricane Laura, the Louisiana Department of Health will only report a death after it has been confirmed as storm-related by the parish coroner. 
