Latest Weather Blog
LDH confirms one additional death tied to Hurricane Laura; 26 storm-related deaths statewide
BATON ROUGE— The Louisiana Department of Health announced one additional death connected to Hurricane Laura on Tuesday, Sept. 8, bringing the state’s current death toll to 26.
Below are details on the 26 deaths LDH has verified to date:
- 14-year-old female, Vernon Parish, fallen tree
- 51-year-old male, Jackson Parish, fallen tree
- 68-year-old male, Acadia Parish, fallen tree
- 64-year-old female, Allen Parish, fallen tree
- Male, age not disclosed, Calcasieu Parish, drowning
- 24-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
- 56-year-old female, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
- 61-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
- 81-year-old female, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
- 72-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
- 84-year-old male, Allen Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
- 80-year-old female, Allen Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
- 57-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, head injury after falling from roof
- 31-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning
- 49-year-old male, Rapides Parish, storm cleanup
- 36-year-old male, Beauregard Parish, heat-related illness
- 80- to 89-year-old female, Beauregard Parish, heat-related illness
- 65-year-old male, Rapides Parish, heat-related illness
- 50-year-old male, Rapides Parish, heat-related illness
- 70-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
- 41-year-old male, Vernon Parish, heat-related illness
- 47-year-old male, Vernon Parish, heat-related illness
- 59-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, head injury during storm cleanup
- 52-year-old male, Grant Parish, heat-related illness
- 25-year-old male, Natchitoches Parish, electrocution
- 45-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, smoke inhalation and burns from house fire
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Metro council to vote on potential $5M Alton Sterling settlement
-
Jogger detained by deputies for matching burglar description
-
Zachary's Pre-K thru 6th grade students transition to in-person classes 5 days...
-
Grand Jury to examine accusations of payroll fraud against former E. Feliciana...
-
Zachary's Pre-K thru sixth grade students return to full-time in-person class schedule
Sports Video
-
Former LSU Tiger Tre White emotional over new NFL deal
-
Coach O learning lessons from his players
-
Ja'Marr Chase & Tyler Shelvin newest TIger duo to opt out of...
-
Sean Payton impressed with Drew Brees' arm strength
-
Interviews: Ed Orgeron and JaCoby Stevens discuss LSU football's mach for social...