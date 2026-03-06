Suspect in custody after being accused of raping 94-year-old woman, police say

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police have taken a man into custody who is accused of raping a 94-year-old woman.

According to police, the woman was raped in her home along East Black Oak Drive on Thursday.

Jeremiah Taylor, 22, was arrested on Friday in connection with the investigation, a BRPD spokesperson said.

On Friday, before he was arrested in connection with the rape of the 94-year-old woman, a warrant was issued for Taylor's arrest on violation of protective order charges.

According to the warrant, the victim had an order of protection against Taylor following his previous arrest for an August 2024 sexual battery and rape. Taylor was released from the East Baton Rouge Prison on Jan. 12 after the charges for that case were dismissed.

The day after his release from jail, the victim reported suspicious activity along East Black Oak Drive. The warrant says that Taylor tried to break into the victim's home, but left before police arrived.

The protective order says that Taylor could have no contact with the victim or go within 100 yards of her home and is active through Sept. 3, 2026.