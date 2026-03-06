78°
Latest Weather Blog
Inniswold Road off Jefferson Highway closed due to emergency sewer repair
ST. GEORGE - Inniswold Road is closed between Jefferson Highway and Tatum Avenue due to an emergency sewer repair.
St. George officials say city-parish crews are performing sewer repair. The closure is expected to remain in place until 7 p.m.
The city-parish said it found asphalt in the sewage line around the area where there's road work along Jefferson Highway. A contractor is working to break up the asphalt.
Trending News
Drivers are advised to use an alternate route.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Suspect in custody after being accused of raping 94-year-old woman, police say
-
2 ON YOUR SIDE: Cabana flap will cost a Metro Council member...
-
Three Baton Rouge men arrested in connection with appliance burglaries in Lafayette...
-
Mexican national sentenced to 10 years for attempted coercion and enticement of...
-
Ascension Parish jury finds two men guilty of human trafficking of a...
Sports Video
-
LSU has 15 former players on preliminary rosters for 2026 MLB Spring...
-
Flau'Jae Johnson debuts signature sneakers ahead of SEC Tournament
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan becomes free agent for first time since 2011 NFL...
-
Area girl's basketball teams fight for a spot in the state championship...
-
Mistakes plague LSU baseball in loss to UL-Lafayette