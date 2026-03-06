78°
Inniswold Road off Jefferson Highway closed due to emergency sewer repair

2 hours 54 minutes 13 seconds ago Friday, March 06 2026 Mar 6, 2026 March 06, 2026 4:22 PM March 06, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

ST. GEORGE - Inniswold Road is closed between Jefferson Highway and Tatum Avenue due to an emergency sewer repair.

St. George officials say city-parish crews are performing sewer repair. The closure is expected to remain in place until 7 p.m.

The city-parish said it found asphalt in the sewage line around the area where there's road work along Jefferson Highway. A contractor is working to break up the asphalt.

Drivers are advised to use an alternate route.

