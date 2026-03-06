74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

St. George Fire: One injured in structure fire on Glen Ellen Drive

12 decades 6 years 2 months ago Friday, December 29 1899 Dec 29, 1899 December 29, 1899 11:00 PM December 29, 1899 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

ST. GEORGE - The St. George Fire Department is working a structure fire on Glen Ellen Drive, officials said.

The fire is at the 8600 block of Glen Ellen Drive by Houston Drive. The public is advised to avoid the area.

One person was injured as a result of the fire, St. George fire officials said.

Trending News

No other information is immediately available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days