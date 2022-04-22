76°
La. firefighters find woman dead inside burning camper

1 hour 10 minutes 12 seconds ago Friday, April 22 2022 Apr 22, 2022 April 22, 2022 9:12 AM April 22, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal

JEANERETTE - A woman was found dead in south Louisiana after a camper caught fire Friday morning. 

The Louisiana fire marshal's office said the fire was reported around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Jones Road #1 and LA 318. After responding to the fire, the St. Mary Fire District found a woman dead inside the camper.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

