La. firefighters find woman dead inside burning camper

Photo: Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal

JEANERETTE - A woman was found dead in south Louisiana after a camper caught fire Friday morning.

The Louisiana fire marshal's office said the fire was reported around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Jones Road #1 and LA 318. After responding to the fire, the St. Mary Fire District found a woman dead inside the camper.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.