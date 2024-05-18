87°
Louisiana Department of Health clears Killian to lift boil water advisory

KILLIAN - The Louisiana Department of Health notified the town of Killian that the boil water advisory for the town can be lifted Saturday.

The LDH said the samples obtained from the system tested negative for total coliform and E. coli bacteria. The samples were collected after the Killian Water System returned its well back to working order.

The boil water advisory was first issued April 23.

