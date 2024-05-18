87°
Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana Department of Health clears Killian to lift boil water advisory
KILLIAN - The Louisiana Department of Health notified the town of Killian that the boil water advisory for the town can be lifted Saturday.
The LDH said the samples obtained from the system tested negative for total coliform and E. coli bacteria. The samples were collected after the Killian Water System returned its well back to working order.
Trending News
The boil water advisory was first issued April 23.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tornado debris detected on radar in St. James Parish on Thursday Night
-
Romeville area damage from likely twister
-
LSU baseball beats Ole Miss 5-1 to start last regular season series
-
How is the USS Kidd doing? Check out her new digs!
-
Baker charter school searched in financial, records crimes investigation