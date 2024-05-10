GOHSEP: Killian will have to re-do well samples; bacteria samples were from before disinfection

KILLIAN - The town of Killian will have to re-do their testing and disinfection, as their tests found bacteria in their water supply were done prior to the well's sanitation, GOHSEP says.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health and The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, Killian's test that determined that their well tested positive for total coliform bacteria was taken prior to the sanitation of the well and while the well's sanitary seal was still open.

As a result, LDH is directing the Killian water system to return the well back to working order as designed and permitted, disinfect the well and close the sanitary seal in accordance with the state’s sanitary code. Once that is complete, LDH will collect samples from the well and from the distribution system. If those samples test negative for total coliform bacteria, the Killian water system will be directed to lift the boil water advisory.

Additionally, the two organizations said the system struggled with the presence of iron and manganese in the system, which is why the water had a brownish color. While the minerals can discolor the water and leave sediment, they are not regulated by the Environmental Protection Agency.

"A state emergency declaration is not needed as part of this process and is not recommended by GOHSEP," GOHSEP Director Jacques Thibodeaux said. "Unfortunately, there are multiple water systems around the state at any given time with similar issues as Killian that do not require this step. GOHSEP will continue to provide support to help Killian and the parish get through this crisis.”