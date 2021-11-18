Juvenile among 2 arrested in Tigerland shootout that killed teen

BATON ROUGE - Two suspects, ages 17 and 18, were arrested Thursday in a shooting that left a teenager dead at a Tigerland apartment complex.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Cortlin Reese, 18, and the unidentified juvenile are facing charges in the Nov. 7 killing outside the Tiger Plaza apartments. Officials described the incident as a shootout between teenagers.

Police said the gunfight, which killed 17-year-old Beyond Wright, happened in the middle of the day.

District Attorney Hillar Moore said the apartment complex has been a hotbed for crime in the past, but there's no easy answer to addressing the problem there.

"It's kind of difficult for us to go in and say we're going to shut your entire place down, because you displace 300 families when it should just be a few," District Attorney Hillar Moore told WBRZ earlier this month.

Reese is facing a charge of first-degree murder. The unnamed juvenile was booked into the juvenile detention center on undisclosed charges.