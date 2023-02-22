Judge Trudy White apologizes about controversial jumpsuit video in letter to WBRZ

BATON ROUGE – In an unusual letter sent via certified mail to WBRZ Friday, Judge Trudy White apologized for the use of a character in a 2014 re-election campaign video that many people interpreted as Judge White pandering to criminals with a message she'd help them get off.

The video, first reported by WBRZ in October 2014 HERE, showed White with Jomo Jenkins inside a courtroom wearing a prison orange outfit.

In the video, Jenkins said: “ I'm down here at the 19th (Judicial District Court). But check this out: I ain't gonna be here for that long, because Judge Trudy White is fixing to send me back home. So if you want somebody to show you some love, vote for Trudy White on November the 4th.”

The video, which was posted on the internet, was later removed.

Friday, White wrote to WBRZ: “I am writing this letter to apologize to the citizens of Louisiana, and especially the citizens of the Greater Baton Rouge area, for the video...”

White called the video embarrassing and acknowledged the questionable lines in the script.

“I understand how… 'show you some love' might be interpreted to mean that I would treat defendants in criminal cases with leniency.”

> READ the entire letter HERE

“I regret having made the video and, again, I am sorry for any damage its release caused.”

White said she understood some people may have lost respect for the judiciary and questioned its integrity and impartiality after the video.

“… I have learned from this experience… [White will make sure] such a situation never happens again.”

White is a criminal and civil judge at the 19th Judicial District Court in downtown Baton Rouge.

The letter is her first public statement since taking an extended, quiet leave from the bench. She recently returned from leave to preside over cases.

