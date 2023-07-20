INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Two out of four finalists for LSU top cop job have checkered pasts

BATON ROUGE - The WBRZ Investigative Unit uncovered major concerns for two of the finalists for the LSU Police Department's top job.



The four finalists are Thedrick Andres, Terence Calloway, Shanni Durall, and Marshall Walters.

WBRZ found big problems for Andres and Calloway that sources said the school was unaware of.

Andres was formerly the police chief in Henderson, a neighboring community in the Las Vegas area. Last year, nearly 95 percent of the officers issued a vote of no confidence in him, according to our news partners in Nevada.Local news outlets interviewed Andres at the time about this."I have continued to face a union leadership whether we are building new stations, adding more officers, or reducing crime," Andres said. "It seems like it's never enough with Chief Andres. It seems like the unions are calling me an outsider when I've been here for four years and nine months."According to the Las Vegas Review Journal, prior to Andres' hiring, he was implicated in a 2014 incident in Texas where he got into a fight with a veteran who was part of a party-bus celebration. The fight spilled outside and after one of the men hit Andres first, he went to his car and retrieved a gun, fatally shooting the man. Andres was never charged by a grand jury.He is not the only finalist with problems.Terence Calloway, the police chief of Florida A&M University, is also one of the top four contenders.Calloway was the target of a federal lawsuit that left taxpayers on the hook for $250,0000 after he switched an officer's eight-hour shifts to 12 hours despite that officer having a doctor's note. A jury sided with the officer who alleged race and disability discrimination. FAMU was also ordered to rehire the officer.The other two individuals have no prior issues.Current Xavier Police Chief Shanni Durall prides herself on being a top-performing and detail-oriented law enforcement officer.Another finalist is an LSU Police major. His name is Marshall Walters. Walters has 20 years of university law enforcement experience. He prides himself on being a leader with a strong commitment to the LSU community.