66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Inmate found dead inside Livingston Parish detention center Sunday morning; no foul play suspected

4 hours 3 minutes 56 seconds ago Sunday, February 25 2024 Feb 25, 2024 February 25, 2024 3:01 PM February 25, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

LIVINGSTON PARISH - An inmate was found dead at the Livingston Parish Detention Center Sunday morning, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

LPSO said that deputies were alerted to an unresponsive inmate, identified as Clay Kennison, 52, in the early morning hours of Sunday. Deputies and medical personnel performed life-saving procedures until emergency services arrived and took control of the event. Their findings during this death investigation reveal no foul play.

Kennison, a pre-trial offender, had been charged for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of schedule one and two drugs, and possession of marijuana under 14 grams.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days