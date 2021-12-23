38°
Injuries reported following explosion at ExxonMobil facility in Baytown, Texas

1 hour 24 minutes 18 seconds ago Thursday, December 23 2021 Dec 23, 2021 December 23, 2021 3:43 AM December 23, 2021 in News
Source: CNN
By: Paula Jones

BAYTOWN, Texas - Four people may have been injured during a Thursday morning "major industrial accident" at an ExxonMobil plant in Baytown, Texas, authorities say.

According to CNN, details are scarce, but initial reports indicate that an explosion occurred inside the plant.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted about the incident and confirmed that four people may have been injured as a result of the event. Gonzales said three of the individuals were rushed a medical facility via Lifeflight and one by ambulance.

Residents in the area, which is about 25 miles from Houston, reported hearing a loud explosion, and ExxonMobil said a fire broke out at the facility just after 1 a.m., local time.

The company tweeted that it was coordinating with local officials and working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, but no other details were provided.

The Baytown refinery is located along the Houston Ship Channel on about 3,400 acres. It employs about 7,000 people.

