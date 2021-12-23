Injuries reported following explosion at ExxonMobil facility in Baytown, Texas

BAYTOWN, Texas - Four people may have been injured during a Thursday morning "major industrial accident" at an ExxonMobil plant in Baytown, Texas, authorities say.

According to CNN, details are scarce, but initial reports indicate that an explosion occurred inside the plant.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted about the incident and confirmed that four people may have been injured as a result of the event. Gonzales said three of the individuals were rushed a medical facility via Lifeflight and one by ambulance.

For now, no reports to evacuate or shelter-in-place. Four persons may be injured; three taken by Lifeflight and one by ambulance. #HouNews https://t.co/4xE2OIRxpy — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 23, 2021

Residents in the area, which is about 25 miles from Houston, reported hearing a loud explosion, and ExxonMobil said a fire broke out at the facility just after 1 a.m., local time.

The company tweeted that it was coordinating with local officials and working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, but no other details were provided.

Around 1 a.m. on 12/23/2021, a fire occurred at our facility. At this time, emergency vehicles and smoke may be noticeable to the community. We are coordinating with local officials, and working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. — ExxonMobil Baytown Area (@ExxonMobilBTA) December 23, 2021

The Baytown refinery is located along the Houston Ship Channel on about 3,400 acres. It employs about 7,000 people.