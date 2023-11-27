Incoherent man taken to hospital after escaping plane at MSY, getting onto tarmac

Photo via. WWL, credited to Tim Sherno

KENNER - A man was taken to a hospital on Sunday night after boarding a plane, escaping out of an emergency hatch and running onto the tarmac, WWL reported.

The news source said the commotion happened at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) shortly before 7:45 p.m. when the Southwest Airlines plane was still parked at the terminal and had not moved for takeoff.

WWL talked to witnesses who said the man opened an over-wing emergency exit, jumped off the plane and started running across the tarmac to a service truck before being stopped by law enforcement.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said the man was incoherent and was not fully aware of where he was. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The flight was canceled and no criminal charges are expected.