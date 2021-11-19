48°
Images of November 19 partial lunar eclipse

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Pictures of the November 19, 2021 lunar eclipse are below.

A cloud break provides a clear view of the eclipse off Bluebonnet Bouleveard in Baton Rouge.

Image of the November 19, 2021 partial lunar eclipse.

Image of the November 19, 2021 partial lunar eclipse.

Image of the November 19, 2021 partial lunar eclipse from off Bluebonnet Boulevard in Baton Rouge.

