Images of November 19 partial lunar eclipse
Pictures of the November 19, 2021 lunar eclipse are below.
For more information on the eclipse, click here.
A cloud break provides a clear view of the eclipse off Bluebonnet Bouleveard in Baton Rouge.
Image of the November 19, 2021 partial lunar eclipse.
Image of the November 19, 2021 partial lunar eclipse.
Image of the November 19, 2021 partial lunar eclipse from off Bluebonnet Boulevard in Baton Rouge.
