The longest lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years is happening this week. Here's the timing

North America will have a front row seat to the longest partial lunar eclipse for 1000 years and it's happening very early on Friday morning. The moon will slip into the Earth’s shadow and begin to glow in a deep reddish orange with all the phases of the eclipse lasting about 6 hours total. Although this is a partial lunar eclipse, 97% of the moon will be covered by the earth’s shadow.

The last time this happened on February 18, 1440, and it won’t happen again until February 8, 2669.

Skies will be mostly clear to offer a good view, but if you want to see it, you’ll have to stay up all night!

The partial eclipse will start at 12:02 a.m. (CST) on Friday. The peak of the eclipse will occur at 3:02 a.m. and it will end at 6:03 a.m. as the sun starts to rise.

The Highland Road Park Observatory in Baton Rouge is hosting a watch party. Click over to their website HERE for more information.