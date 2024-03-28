ICYM2uneIn: Crawfish prices down a bit ahead of this weekend's Easter celebrations

BATON ROUGE — It's Easter weekend, which means people will be looking for some crawfish. Tony's Seafood is one place where you can get those red mud bugs. However, things are a lot different from last year.

"Normally during Easter we do about 100,000 pounds ... this year we're probably about 50 percent down, hopefully 45, 50,000 pounds. People are still doing the crawfish but I think also having a backup plan with a little fish and shrimp on the side," says Darren Pizzolato, owner of Tony's Seafood.

The quantity of the crawfish has been heavily affecting the price of the mudbugs. This season, we've seen record high prices.

"We're about $2 higher than we were last year," Pizzolato says.

Even though it's expensive, the bright side is the price has actually gone down.

"They were $10.99 when we started in February and we've got them down to $6.49 now," he says.